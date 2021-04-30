No water passage through Tarmonbarry lock

Waterways Ireland wishes to notify masters of vessels and waterways users that emergency repair works to the lock gates at Tarmonbarry are ongoing and due to increased work scope identified when the lock was dewatered will not be completed until 28th May 2021.

Passage through Tarmonbarry lock, Co Roscommon will not be possible during this period.

An alternative route via the Camlin River is available. Masters of vessels are advised to check their airdraft prior to undertaking the passage on the Camlin River due to the low bridge on the N5 road.

Waterways Ireland apologies for any inconvenience caused and wishes to thank its customers for their cooperation.

