Flights resume today at Ireland West Airport

Ireland West Airport Knock welcomed the return of commercial flights today (June 18) after 160 days.

The first arrival, a Ryanair flight from London Stansted, landed at 9.08 this morning, with the return flight departing at 9.48 a.m.. A further two flights are due from London Luton and Liverpool later this morning and this afternoon.

It’s been so long we nearly forgot what they looked like



Great to welcome @Ryanair back to the airport after 1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣ long days #aviation #goodtobeback pic.twitter.com/9BIFmOblc4 — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) June 18, 2021

Ireland West Airport Knock’s flight schedule should expand in the coming weeks and months with more UK flights coming on stream. European and sun-holiday destinations are set to return to the schedule on June 19.

From July, travel will be allowed within the European Union, as Ireland signs up to the EU Digital Green Certificate scheme, which will allow those who are fully vaccinated, those who have recovered from Covid-19 or have a negative PCR test, to travel within the EU. Ryanair will be operating flights to a number of sun destinations from mid-July onwards.

The airport is following all protocols and guidelines put in place.

Passengers arriving from the UK on Friday will be required to show a negative PCR test. They wouldn’t be allowed to travel from the UK if they didn’t have one. It will just be a second check by the immigration services here.

If passengers don’t have a negative test result there will be a requirement to go into hotel quarantine until a test is carried out. So, people will see a different airport for the first few weeks, there will be army personnel here to manage the hotel quarantine process if passengers are arriving and have pre-booked hotel quarantine or in cases where passengers don’t have a negative PCR test confirmation with them.