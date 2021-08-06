06/08/2021

Search our Archive

Local community join together to transform Croghan schoolyard

Local community join together to transform Croghan schoolyard

Reporter:

news reporter

The local community in Croghan joined forces over the last six weeks to transform the school yard at the local national school.

The idea was originally floated by one of the parents as the school yard was all concrete, had no colours, no equipment, there were bare walls and many felt it was a joyless place for the children.

A group of staff and parents came together voluntarily and started the mammoth task of turning the yard into a totally different place for the children in the school, in their own time over the six week period.

BEFORE

At the start of the project Eimear Browne secured full engagement from the school principal Phia Gannon and she also collaborated with each class to ascertain their wishes and ideas for what they would like to have in their school yard with a vast range of ideas put forward.

There is an educational purpose in a holistic fashion to the artistry on the walls;
For example:
1. Under the Sea themed wall.
2. Mindfulness wall.
3. Greetings wall in the different languages representing the diversity of pupils in the school.
4. Wildflowers wall.
5. Native and non native trees wall.
6. Seasons of the year wall.
7. Inspirational wall with positive quotes.
8. Silhouettes wall incorporating a lot of different activities that our children are involved in (not all kids are crazy about just football!).
9. Solar system wall with the planets named and are drawn out to be used as target purposes.
10. Anywhere you see black paint in the pics, they used chalkboard paint so the children can draw on these shapes with chalk and ignite their imagination!

DURING

They managed to get stencils 6ft wide to use on the ground to draw out hopscotch, crab walks, and lots of other ground games that the children will love.

Some of the staff are very talented artists and have also sketched numerous murals on the walls with a theme on each wall.

Five local shops donated paint to the project and the volunteers would like to thank:
Lynch's of Kilclare
Leitrim Hardware in Carrick
Joe Simon's in Boyle
Cooney's in Elphin
Sloan's in Boyle.

Also a big thank you to the Health Promotions Unit of HSE Sligo for the lend of 10 large stencils to stencil out the ground games and activities on the school yard and soft play area.

AFTER

As can be seen in the before, during and after pictures the project was a huge successful and will no doubt bring much joy and fun for all the school children attending the school and for the many more to come in future years. It just shows what can be achieved by the local community together.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group