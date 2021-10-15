Search

15/10/2021

Winning 5 match lotto ticket sold in Boyle

Winning 5 match lotto ticket sold in Boyle

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Did you pick up a lotto ticket on your way through Boyle, Co Roscommon?

the lucky person didn't win the €19m jackpot but matched five numbers to take home €35,234.

Kelly’s Londis in Boyle have been informed by Lotto HQ that they sold a Match 5 winning ticket in Wednesday night’s draw.

Wednesday night’s Lotto draw marked the fourth time that the jackpot remained capped at €19,060,800.

A total of 28 players all over Ireland shared a total prize fund of €986,552 after matching 5 numbers each. The largest winners from lWednesday's main draw will now go on to claim €35,234 each.

The winning numbers from October 13th were: 09, 15, 39, 41, 44, 47 and the bonus 27.

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 03, 11, 26, 27, 35, 42 and the bonus was 25.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are today appealing to players to check their tickets carefully as there are 28 players throughout the country who now have tickets worth €35,234 each. We are advising the lucky winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The winners should then contact our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to claim their prizes.”

Watch: Dream of being on stage? Leitrim Superstars can make it happen!

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media