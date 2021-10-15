Winning 5 match lotto ticket sold in Boyle

Did you pick up a lotto ticket on your way through Boyle, Co Roscommon?

the lucky person didn't win the €19m jackpot but matched five numbers to take home €35,234.

Kelly’s Londis in Boyle have been informed by Lotto HQ that they sold a Match 5 winning ticket in Wednesday night’s draw.

Wednesday night’s Lotto draw marked the fourth time that the jackpot remained capped at €19,060,800.

A total of 28 players all over Ireland shared a total prize fund of €986,552 after matching 5 numbers each. The largest winners from lWednesday's main draw will now go on to claim €35,234 each.

The winning numbers from October 13th were: 09, 15, 39, 41, 44, 47 and the bonus 27.

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 03, 11, 26, 27, 35, 42 and the bonus was 25.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are today appealing to players to check their tickets carefully as there are 28 players throughout the country who now have tickets worth €35,234 each. We are advising the lucky winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The winners should then contact our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to claim their prizes.”