17/11/2021

Roscommon punter revels In €33,000 Lotto win from €1 wager

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A punter in Co Roscommon pulled off a staggering coup in the Lotto this week and only needed a tiny investment to do it. 

The anonymous winner struck the modest bet online with BoyleSports on Tuesday, investing just €1 in their lucky numbers. However, they were aiming high by taking on odds of 33,000/1 for four numbers in the main EuroMillions draw later that evening. 

The odds started to crumble however when the draw got underway and they had been smashed completely by the time numbers 9, 19, 21 and 32 all rolled out. 

The run of good fortune saw the €1 stake transformed into a mammoth payout of €33,001. 

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It’s incredible just how far €1 can go and fair play to our Roscommon customer who proved the big wins can still be scooped even from tiny stakes. We admire their ambition and wish them good luck with their €33,000 profit.” 

