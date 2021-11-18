Pitch Perfect: Dangan NS launches fundraising appeal for school pitch

This week, Dangan NS has launched Pitch Perfect, a new fundraising appeal to develop an all-weather pitch at the school.

The all-weather pitch will provide a much-needed accessible outdoor play area for the 81 children currently attending Dangan as well as all future students.



Dangan NS is a five teacher school in rural Roscommon that has four mainstream classes and a Special Education teacher. Children attend the school from three different GAA clubs – Kilmore, Shannon Gaels and St Mary’s, Kiltoghert.

There is lots of rivalry and excitement in the school during GAA Championship Season especially when Roscommon play Leitrim!



All funds raised through Pitch Perfect will contribute to the development of the all-weather playing pitch at the front of the school.

The school has terrific grounds but unfortunately much of the playing surface is very wet for the majority of the year making it inaccessible.

This new venture would be of huge benefit to the school particularly at a time when outdoor space has become so important.

The aim of Pitch Perfect is to raise €25,000 to develop this playing pitch which will be completed in full colour with inviting games for young and old printed on the surface.



“We are hoping that companies, parents, pupils past and present and the wider community will help by donating to our worthy cause. Our aim is to sell squares of our pitch plan for €50,” explains principal, Clare Caslin.

For each square purchased, donors will receive a ticket for an incredible draw taking place on December 22.

Some fantastic prizes are up for grabs including a stay in Centre Parcs (value €800) as first prize, €250 Dunnes Stores Voucher, Drumshanbo Gin Hamper and Tour sponsored by Setia Construction, Outdoor Cycling Toy sponsored by Clarke Machinery Roscommon, a family pass for Shannon River Adventure value €150 (kindly sponsored) and a beautiful Foxford Woollen Mills prize (kindly sponsored).



Sponsorship options for businesses are also available with the option of Gold (€500), Silver (€250) or Bronze (€100) sponsorship.

Dangan has seen many new developments over the last number of years with the addition of an extra teacher in 2019 and a new classroom and multi-purpose area completed in early 2021.

A multisensory trail was also completed in 2021 and is a huge addition to the school.

The school is also fortunate to have a Morning Club and an After School Service run by Aughrim Kilmore Development Association in the adjoining community centre.

The community centre is also home to the new Tír na nOg Community Preschool.



Squares can be purchased by contacting the school on 0719637003/0879471081 or by going to the iDonate page, www.idonate.ie/dangan.

Committee members will also have squares available for purchase. Smaller donations are also really welcome.

Staff and students of Dangan NS would encourage all friends and former students to like and share the Dangan NS Facebook page and help the school to achieve this ambitious goal.