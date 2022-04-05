Boyle resident observed in a very drunken state

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
A Boyle resident, who was observed in a drunken state has been fined €100 at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
Bartoz Grobseiski (42) of Station Road Boyle pleaded guilty to being a danger to himself and others at Plunkett Avenue, Boyle on June 30 last year.
Sergeant John O’Reilly told the court that gardai got a call that there was a drunk man at a stated address.
He was sitting against the wall and was very drunk.
The defendant had to be helped to his feet and was unsteady on his feet.
The man was brought to his parent’s home, who agreed to look after him.
A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued but unpaid.
The defendant had 15 previous convictions, including five for public order matters, the court heard.
Defence solicitor Martin Burke said the defendant was a 42-year-old separated man with a 17- year-old child.
On the date in question, he was in turmoil over relationship matters and he reacted quite badly.
The defendant was now working and could pay a fine and was able to discharge his legal fees.
Judge Alan Mitchell fined the defendant €100.
