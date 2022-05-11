Search

11 May 2022

Local MEP commends work of Boyle Family Resource Centre

Local MEP commends work of Boyle Family Resource Centre

Pictured at Boyle Family Resource Centre are (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, Louise Moran, Emer McFadden, Martin Kenny TD

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

11 May 2022 9:11 AM

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Boyle Family Resource Centre for their work in supporting the local community. The Midlands North West representative was speaking after a recent visit to the resource centre alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Martin Kenny TD.
 
MEP MacManus said: “I was delighted to visit Boyle Family Resource Centre recently. We had a very positive engagement with the staff there and I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting the local community in Boyle and surrounding areas.
 
“Boyle FRC provide a wide range of supports and services to local people such as counselling, parent and family support, a food-cloud and a number of support groups to name but a few. They have a wide catchment area and as a result the Centre is extremely busy and supports thousands of people on a yearly basis.
 
“This work is vital for addressing social exclusion, poverty, assisting marginalised groups and providing equal opportunities to all. It underlines the need for Boyle FRC and other community sector organisations to be protected and adequately resourced so that they can continue to provide these invaluable services. Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need to support resource centres in Roscommon and across the State.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media