Connacht Rugby issue update on club competitions
Connacht Rugby, in line with the decision of the Irish Rugby Football Union, wishes to reaffirm that the decision to conclude the 2019/20 season applies immediately to all domestic rugby within Connacht Rugby.
As is the case with the Men’s and Women’s Energia All-Ireland Leagues, there will be no promotion or relegation in the respective Connacht Rugby Leagues for 2019/20. All teams will remain in the leagues they are currently in for 2020/21.
In the respective Cup competitions where the two finalists are known, the cups will be shared with the two teams who have reached the final. In particular, this applies to the Connacht Junior Cup.
This also applies to the respective Connacht Schools competitions as there were a number of cups & leagues outstanding.
In total 69 leagues and cups were held across Adult, Schools and Youth Rugby. Of those competitions:
- 25 competitions have been completed with one winner.
- 15 competitions have ended with shared winners, based on the criteria set out by the IRFU Rugby Committee.
- 25 competitions have been declared incomplete.
- 4 competitions are listed as non-competitive.
The final status of each competition is listed below. While Connacht Rugby shares in the deep disappointment of the Club & Schools rugby community that the season was unable to conclude, we are fully supportive of the decision by the IRFU to put the physical welfare of our rugby community above all else.
We would encourage every member of our Clubs & Schools to continue to adhere to the advice of the HSE and the Irish Government in relation to the current COVID-19 outbreak, particularly with regards to social distancing at all ages.
Never before has the sense of community been more important to all of us. Please continue to look out for the vulnerable people within your localities and above, stay safe.
CONNACHT RUGBY COMPETITIONS CONCLUSION 2019/20
ADULT RUGBY
- Women’s League - Westport RFC
- Women’s Invitational Plate - Westport RFC 2nd XV
- Women’s Invitational Bowl - Ballinasloe RFC
- Women’s Cup - Incomplete
- Senior League - Sligo RFC
- Senior Cup - Sligo RFC
- Cawley Cup - Creggs RFC
- Curley Cup - Ballinasloe RFC & Corrib RFC shared
- Ard na Cregg Cup - Incomplete
- Junior Cup - Connemara RFC & Castlebar RFC shared
- Junior Plate - Tuam RFC & Westport RFC shared
- J1A League - Incomplete (Won by Connemara RFC prior to conclusion)
- J1B League - Incomplete
- J1C League - Incomplete
- J2 League - Portumna RFC & Westport RFC 2nd XV shared
SCHOOLS RUGBY
- Girls Junior 10s League - Incomplete
- Girls Senior 10s League - Incomplete
- U14 A League - Incomplete
- U14 B League - Athlone CC
- U14 C League - Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin
- Junior A League - CBS Roscommon
- Junior B League - Athlone CC
- Junior C League - Gort CS
- Senior A League - Sligo Grammar
- Senior B League - St. Muredach’s College
- Senior C League - Gallen CS
- Junior A Cup - CBS Roscommon
- Junior B Cup - Athlone CC & Coláiste Éinde shared
- Junior C Cup - Enniscrone & Sancta Maria shared
- Senior A Cup - Garbally College
- Senior B Cup - St. Muredach’s College
- Senior C Cup - St. Joseph’s Foxford & Gallen CS shared
YOUTH RUGBY
- U14 Girls Div. 1 - Non-competitive
- U14 Girls Div. 2 - Non-competitive
- U16 Girls Div. 1 - Claremorris RFC
- U16 Girls Div. 2 - Corinthians RFC & Westport RFC shared
- U18 Girls Div. 1 - Ballinasloe RFC & Connemara RFC shared
- U18 Girls Div. 2 - Corinthians RFC & Portumna RFC shared
- U13 Boys Div. 1 - Non-competitive
- U13 Boys Div. 2 - Non-competitive
- U14 Boys Div. 1 - Buccaneers RFC (Black team)
- U14 Boys Div. 2 - Ballinasloe RFC
- U14 Boys Div. 3 - Gort RFC & NUIG RFC shared
- U15 Boys Div. 1 - Sligo RFC
- U15 Boys Div. 2 - Ballinasloe RFC
- U16 Boys Div. 1 - Creggs RFC & Corinthians RFC shared
- U16 Boys Div. 2 - Incomplete
- U17 Boys Div. 1 - Ballina RFC
- U17 Boys Div. 2 - Corrib RFC
- U18.5 Boys Div. 1 - Ballinasloe RFC
- U18.5 Boys Div. 2 - Corrib RFC & Westport RFC shared
- U14 Girls Cup - Ballinasloe RFC & Creggs RFC shared
- U14 Girls Plate - Incomplete
- U16 Girls Cup - Ballina RFC & Claremorris shared
- U16 Girls Plate - Incomplete
- U18 Girls Cup - Incomplete
- U18 Girls Plate - Incomplete
- U13 Boys Cup - Incomplete
- U13 Boys Plate - Incomplete
- U14 Boys Cup - Incomplete
- U14 Boys Plate - Incomplete
- U15 Boys Cup - Incomplete
- U15 Boys Plate - Incomplete
- U16 Boys Cup - Incomplete
- U16 Boys Plate - Incomplete
- U17 Boys Cup - Incomplete
- U17 Boys Plate - Incomplete
- U18.5 Boys Cup - Incomplete
- U18.5 Boys Plate - Incomplete
