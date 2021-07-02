Win a training session with Irish rugby legend Johnny Sexton thanks to MACE

To celebrate their new television advertising campaign, focused on the friendliness of MACE staff, starring MACE Brand Ambassador and rugby star Johnny Sexton, MACE is excited to offer customers from Leitrim the opportunity to win an exclusive training session for their local school or club with the Ireland superstar.

This unique, one of a kind, prize will see the winner(s) get the chance to learn from one of Ireland’s top rugby players, Six Nations’ Grand Slam winner, Jonathan Sexton as well as a chance to grill him on his training routine and learn some exclusive ‘top-tips’ on getting the most from your game.

This ‘money-can’t-buy’ experience is being offered exclusively by MACE and is open to anyone from the ages of 6 to 18 years, and living in Ireland, and must be used by either their school or age-group club rugby team. The date of the training session will be confirmed with the winning entrant.

The closing date is July 25, so don’t miss out. To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic experience, simply nominate your local school or club and tell us why they deserve to win. Please visit www.mace.ie/competitions to enter.

Jonathan Sexton has been a MACE Brand Ambassador since 2018 and is delighted to be once again partnering with Ireland’s oldest convenience retail brand and its independent retailers to offer one lucky school or club the opportunity to be trained by him.

Commenting, he said, “I’m excited to be once again teaming up with Mace for this initiative. We had a lot of fun recording the new television advert and if we can replicate that sense of fun during this training session it will be a memorable day all round. Mace Retailers are at the heart of the communities in which they are embedded and really look after those communities, which is one of the reasons I am proud to be associated with Mace.”

Daniel O’Connell, MACE Sales Director added, “We are very excited to have Johnny once again front our advertising campaign. Mace retailers are very proud of how they contribute positively to the communities they serve, and Johnny also is a great role model for young people in communities all over Ireland.”

Operated by independent retailers, MACE stores have been serving their local communities for more than 60 years, and with over 160 stores located around the country, the launch of the brand’s new advertising campaign starring Ireland’s most recognisable sports star, will help create further awareness and strengthen the brand as well as supporting local communities.

The winning entry will win a training session for their local club or school with Johnny Sexton. This promotion is open to all schools and rugby clubs in the Republic of Ireland and entries can be made by an individual, or a group, who nominate either their school or local rugby club as the beneficiary of the prize.

In order to win the prize your club/school must have access to suitable facilities to host the rugby training session with Johnny Sexton.