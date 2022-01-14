Longford RFC sees fixture programme wiped off

Senior competitions were due to resume last weekend with Longford Senior Men travelling to Kildare to play Cill Dara and Longford Senior Women playing Portlaoise in the Cup.

However, a decision was taken at Leinster Branch level to postpone all fixtures last weekend due to high numbers of players unavailable due to Covid related absences.

At the moment Longford Senior Men’s 1st XV are due to welcome Clondalkin and our Senior Women due to welcome Naas to CPL Park on Sunday. An update as regards resumption of competitions and a revised fixture list is expected this week.

Stay tuned to our social media for updates.

The only Irish fixture on the weekend past was the feisty interprovincial derby in Thomond Park between Munster and Ulster. Munster survived an early red card for Simon Zebo to grind out an 18-13 win. Tadhg Beirne earned a man of the match performance and was the stand out player playing a large part in pulling Munster back from the brink.

Attention now turns to the Champions Cup. Leinster need two wins and preferably bonus points to progress to the quarter-finals but the fixture in Dublin is somewhat up in the air due to a Covid outbreak in the Montpellier camp.

Munster travel to France to play Castres while Connacht welcome high flying Leicester to Galway. Interestingly, they surrendered their 16 match winning streak in the English Premiership to Wasps on Saturday 16-13.

Ulster make the trip to Northampton where a win would put them in a strong position to progress.

Helen Quinn RIP: The President, Board and members of Longford RFC would like to express their sincere sympathies to the Quinn Family on the recent passing of Helen Quinn. Helen was the loving wife of twice past President and player for the club John Quinn. Helen was highly involved in the club in the past, especially around the period of the building and opening of Longford RFCs original club house. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Sam Illo: Current Ireland U20 and Connacht Powerhouse prop Sam Illo revealed in a recent article in Rugby World that it all started for him in mini section of Longford RFC! We wish Sam all the best in the upcoming U20 Six Nations and his rugby career and look forward to welcoming him back to Longford RFC. It is never too late to start your rugby career, maybe you will be one lining out for Ireland in the future, like Sam and Liam Harte!

Fantasy Six Nations: Longford Senior Men will be running a fundraising Six Nations Fantasy League. Entry will be only €10 with a cash prize of €200 to be won by the overall winner, a €100 voucher for the Club’s great Sin Bin restaurant for second place and a €50 prize for third place. Online entry will be available soon. Stay tuned to our social media for updates. We ask all members and friends of the club to support the competition, which should be great fun.

Sin Bin: The Sin Bin is currently closed for holidays and will reopen on Wednesday January 20, as per Government Guidelines. Superb food and drink are available across the weekend (Friday to Sunday) and lunch on Wednesday/Thursday. Phone 087 346 4914 for bookings or email sinbin bookings@outlook.com.