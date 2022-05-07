Search

07 May 2022

Longford RFC Derek Belton match and senior awards night this Friday

Longford RFC Derek Belton match and senior awards night this Friday

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

07 May 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The annual Derek Belton Cup match will this year be between Longford Over 35s and Creggs Over 35s, who we welcome to CPL Park this Friday night May 6.

All players in and around 35 are welcome to play. We will be able to allow a sprinkling of younger players but the older the better! Max 30 minute halves and uncontested scrums are the only changes from a normal match.

Longford RFC bow out in plate semi-final

We invite all current/ former players in the age group to come and play in the match, we will be using rolling subs and the aim is for enjoyment as well as a decent game of rugby, so the more the merrier even if you can only manage 10 minutes.

The Senior Awards will take place after with Awards being presented to both the Senior Men and Senior Women along with the coveted Club Person of the Year Awards.

This will be our first proper awards night and Derek Belton Cup match in three years, so we also invite as many club members and supporters as possible to attend the match and the awards.

If you want to play in the match, please contact Gavin Belton, 0872334225, Ronan Keith 0868871573 or Tommy Butler 0863143968.

No joy for Carrick U14s as U15s reach final

Sympathy: The club would like to express their deepest sympathies to current underage coaches James Rowan and his wife Morag, family and friends on the death of James' Father Jimmy. May he rest in peace.

The club would like to express their condolences to Roy Davis on the passing of his father Ken and to all the Davis family, daughter Valerie (Davis-Mahon), daughter-in-law Hilary, grandchildren Lauren, Fred, Josh, Sam and Will, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Ireland announce Tests against All Blacks this summer

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media