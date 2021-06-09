Leaving Cert start today: 90% to sit at least one exam

Leaving Cert start today: 90% to sit at least one exam

Leaving Cert start today: 90% to sit at least one exam

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

From today, Wednesday, June 9, some 55,000 candidates who have opted to sit Leaving Certificate examinations will begin their Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations across the country.


From the latest information available to the State Examinations Commission (SEC), 90% of all candidates have indicated their intention to sit examinations in one or more subjects with almost 40,000 indicating their intention to present in 5 or more subjects.


This comes following a decision to run this year's Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied with the option of exams or accredited grades or a mix of both. Those who have sat examinations only will be provided with examinations results; those who have opted for Accredited Grades only will be provided with Accredited Grades; and those who have opted for both will be provided with the better result between the two processes.


Results of the Leaving Certificate examinations and Accredited Grades are expected to be issued on September 3, 2021, via the Candidate Self Service Portal.
Candidates will also have access to appeals processes for both the examinations and Accredited Grades. The details of this appeals process will be published closer to the issuing of the exam results and Accredited Grades.


We would like to wish all students sitting exams the very best of luck over the coming weeks.

Video: Check out the new celebity presenter for iRadio

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie