Leaving Cert start today: 90% to sit at least one exam

From today, Wednesday, June 9, some 55,000 candidates who have opted to sit Leaving Certificate examinations will begin their Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations across the country.



From the latest information available to the State Examinations Commission (SEC), 90% of all candidates have indicated their intention to sit examinations in one or more subjects with almost 40,000 indicating their intention to present in 5 or more subjects.



This comes following a decision to run this year's Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied with the option of exams or accredited grades or a mix of both. Those who have sat examinations only will be provided with examinations results; those who have opted for Accredited Grades only will be provided with Accredited Grades; and those who have opted for both will be provided with the better result between the two processes.



Results of the Leaving Certificate examinations and Accredited Grades are expected to be issued on September 3, 2021, via the Candidate Self Service Portal.

Candidates will also have access to appeals processes for both the examinations and Accredited Grades. The details of this appeals process will be published closer to the issuing of the exam results and Accredited Grades.



We would like to wish all students sitting exams the very best of luck over the coming weeks.

