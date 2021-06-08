Video: Check out the new celebrity presenter for iRadio

He’s well used to being behind the mic, but how will he fare when he can’t actually see the audience?!

Strap in and crank up the volume – the one and only national treasure that is Gavin James is coming to iRadio

One of Ireland’s biggest stars will present IRadio's Saturday Sessions, kicking off this Saturday, June 12.

No tickets, no queues, just you, Gavin James and some top drawer entertainment for your Saturday afternoon.

Gavin is behind some huge hits including ‘Always’ and ‘Boxes’ he says “I’m delighted to be presenting a show each Saturday for the next 4 weeks on iRadio, I can’t believe they are letting me take over the station.”

His new single ‘Sober’ comes out on June 11, and he’s been hard at work to make sure it sounds EPIC.

Join Gavin James for his first show, iRadio’s Saturday Sessions, June 12th from 2pm.

Also read: Leprechaun sightings at walking routes in County Roscommon