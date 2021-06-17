Leitrim schools fare well in class size ratio

One of the benefits of raising a family in Leitrim is ratio of small classes in schools.

Leitrim along with Galway and Longford had the lowest number of pupils in classes over 30 for the academic year 2019-2020.

Leitrim had 28 classes around the county with 30 or more pupils.

From the Department of Education figures the highest ratio of pupils in classes in Leitrim were in Annaduff NS who had two classes of 36 pupils, Drumlease, Dromahair had one class of 35 pupils and Leitrim Mixed Ns, Leitrim Village had a class of 32 in 2019/2020.

Drumeela, Carrigallen has the smallest class of just nine pupils.

Minister for Education Norma Foley explained that at primary level, the annual staffing schedule determines the allocation of teachers to schools. For the current school year, it operates on a general average of 26 pupils to every 1 teacher (26:1). Budget 2021 has implemented a further 1 point reduction for the 2021/22 school year so that primary schools will be allocated teaching posts on an average basis of 1 classroom teacher for every 25 pupils. Lower thresholds apply to DEIS Urban Band 1 schools. In addition, there has been a three point reduction in the retention schedule, which will assist schools that would otherwise be at risk of losing teaching posts. Each one point adjustment to the primary staffing schedule would cost approximately €14.5m annually.

While each one point adjustment to the primary staffing schedule results in an approximate 300 additional teaching posts, the number of additional classrooms required would be dependent on the existing accommodation arrangements in the schools due to gain a teaching post.

Also read: