ASTI advice to exam students

ASTI President Eamon Dennehy has praised all of this year’s Leaving and Junior Cert students who begin their exams today.

“You have demonstrated tremendous resilience over the past two years, overcoming significant disruption and uncertainty.”

The ASTI President said this year’s Junior Cert students have experienced the impacts of Covid-19 for most of their time as second-level students, including school closures, mask wearing and learning in cold temperatures due to ventilation requirements. Leaving Cert students have had significant episodes of disruption to their Senior Cycle education and have missed out on opportunities such as work experience, extracurricular activities and visits to cultural events.

“Many students’ lives have also been touched by Covid-19 illness and some students have lost loved ones,” said Mr Dennehy.

“You have weathered the storm and can look forward to moving to the next stage of your lives. Now is the time to look after yourself. Keep a simple routine, eat well, get exercise, build in relaxation, and take time each day to organise yourself for the day ahead.”

The ASTI President said this year’s State exam students will benefit from a trusted, independent exams process.

“Students can be assured of fairness, equity and transparency – all issues which were brought to the fore during the pandemic. A critically important change to this year’s Leaving Cert arrangements is the introduction of measures to ensure that aggregate results are no lower than last year. This will provide a level playing field for the class of 2022.

“To all of those involved in this year’s Junior Cert and Leaving Cert exams - students and their parents, teachers, and the people engaged in exams work – I wish you every success over the coming weeks.”