Funding for emergency works at Leitrim school

The successful application will provide for new ventilation for the school
Sligo Leitrim TD and local Minister of State, Frank Feighan TD has warmly welcomed funding announced by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD to facilitate emergency works for Drumlease NS., Dromahair.
The successful application will provide for new ventilation for the school (category 2 scheme). The exact amount of the grant is not released due to procurement rules.
“This is good news for the community, hopefully some of this work can be done as soon as possible and that there won’t be any major disruption to pupils in the classrooms and work is complete before they return in September.
“In conclusion I wish to congratulate the School principal and the board of management on their successful application”, concluded Minister Feighan.
