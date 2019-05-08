Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Ballinamore Are Community Council Ltd require a full time project coordinator.

PTS Forestry have a vacancy for a Harvester and Forwarder Operator.

Bar staff are required for a pub in Mohill.

FBD Insurance are looking for talented sales advisors to join their team.

Iconic Newspapers have a vacancy for an advertising assistant.

Manorhamilton and District Credit Union are looking to recruit an Operations Support Officer.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.