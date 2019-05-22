Health service support staff to go on strike at local hospitals

SIPTU members working as health service support staff in Sligo University Hospital and Roscommon Hospital will be taking strike action in a dispute concerning the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.

In the national ballot SIPTU members working as health service support staff voted by 94% to 6% in favour of taking strike action in a dispute concerning the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.

In a separate ballot, chefs working for the HSE also voted in favour of strike action by a margin of 97%.

SIPTU deputy general secretary for the public sector, John King, said: “Our members have played by the rules, and kept the health services going in recent times.

“They deserve to get the pay justice they have waited so patiently for.”

The all-out strike of health support staff workers will take place in 36 acute hospital facilities across the country.