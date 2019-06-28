Social Welfare appeals process is leaving many waiting weeks for outcome says Sligo/Leitrim deputy

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, has highlighted the ongoing delay’s in Social Welfare appeals which are leaving many constituents waiting months for a decision on their appeal.

He commented, “My clinics and those contacting my office repeatedly seek assistance with their Social Welfare appeals. Often, they are left waiting months before their case is even read. In just one case I assisted a constituent with their Carer’s Allowance appeal on March 12. Fourteen weeks on, this file has still not been addressed. When I pressed the department on how long it would take for this file to be processed I was informed it could be another three months.

“It is a disgrace that families, who dedicate their life to caring for a loved one, would have to wait half a year before an appeal might be considered. The Taoiseach informed me that successful appeals would be back dated, however that is of little solace to those waiting on potentially €6,000," he said.

“Carer’s cannot stop from their duties. They cannot take up another job. Caring is their full-time job, and it is a 24/7 role. It shows a complete lack of respect from the government that they see no urgency in introducing additional resources to tackle the delays.

“I am calling on the Taoiseach to instruct his Department and his Minister for Social Protection to increase the resources in her Department to ensure all appeals are processed in a timely manner,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.