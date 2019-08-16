Epilepsy Ireland’s Training for Success open for enrolment at Sligo IT

Epilepsy Ireland’s internationally acclaimed ‘Training for Success’ course in IT Sligo is now enrolling for participants for the upcoming academic year.

The course, which has been running since 1998, aims to empower person’s with epilepsy to manage their condition in a learning environment in which they can gain vital skills for further education or employment.

Course manager, Honor Broderick, explained why the course was first set up in 1998, commenting, “One of the unfortunate realities of epilepsy is that in some cases it can lead to social and educational isolation as a person tries to gain control over their condition. This is why Epilepsy Ireland set up Training for Success- a course which encourages persons with epilepsy to get back to education or employment and to ensure that they are living their fullest life with the condition rather than letting epilepsy be a barrier to their goals.”

“85% of those who have completed the course have either gone on further education or employment so the success rate of the course for person’s with epilepsy is significant. Furthermore, if eligible, participants can avail of training allowance so they can earn while they learn and they will be fully registered IT Sligo students and will reap all the benefits that comes with that.”

Mrs. Broderick went on to appeal for person’s with epilepsy to apply for ‘Training for Success’ while they still can with the new course set to begin on September 2nd.

“We are now seeking participants for the upcoming academic year and I would encourage person’s with epilepsy across the County to consider applying or to please give me a call if you have any questions about applying. I have every confidence that it is something you will not regret.”

Further information on Epilepsy Ireland’s Training for Success can be found on epilepsy.ie or by contacting Honor Broderick on 0719155303.