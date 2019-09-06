Road closures in Sligo to facilitate Cannonball 2019

Cannonball Ireland 2019 gets underway today, Friday in Malahide as a host of supercars get ready for a whistle stop tour of the country, including a visit to Sligo on Saturday, while raising money for charity.

Today's route will see participants finish in Killarney before making their way up the west coast on Saturday.

The Cannonball is expected to arrive in Sligo at approximately 6pm tomorrow evening with Gardaí and Sligo County Council advising there will be a number of road closures to facilitate the event.

Gardai are advising that all city core streets and key arterial routes will be closed to facilitate the event from 6-8pm.

On Sunday morning the Cannonball will depart from Rosses Point and again there will be restrictions in place. The Promenade at Rosses Point will be closed to traffic from 9.30am to 12pm on Sunday, September 8 as the Cannonball Run prepare to leave. Members of the public will have access to the Promenade to view the cars on show