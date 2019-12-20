Progression on 48 bed medical block at Sligo University Hospital needed in 2020

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, says progression on the 48-bed medical block at Sligo University Hospital is needed in 2020.

Planning permission on the new 48 bed medical block at Sligo University Hospital was granted this year, but the project awaits funding from the HSE.

“If the government are clear on reducing waiting lists or the capacity crisis in our hospitals the need to progress projects like our long needed new medical block is key. Planning permission is granted, the project can be moved on, the only delay is on funding through the HSE.

“Bed capacity has been a long-standing issue in Sligo University Hospital. Healthcare in Sligo and the North West has become more difficult to receive for many. Waiting lists have soared across the board. Daily, the numbers of people waiting on hospital trollies is into the 500s and 600s - this with the supposed winter plan in effect.

“The Minister and his Department have been very disappointing in how they have treated healthcare services in the north west. Figures released to my Party show in September 2019 only 10.6% of ambulance services attending Sligo General Hospital met the 20-minute target time while 5, 215 children are waiting for Primary Care services in the North West area comprising of Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal.

“We need progression on the 48-bed medical block. It is needed badly and will alleviate the pressure on dedicated Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Sligo University Hospital. It is vital the Minister and his Department prioritise this,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.