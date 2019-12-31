Criminal Assets Bureau have 15 targets in Sligo-Leitrim on their radar

Members of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) had 15 targets in Sligo-Leitrim during 2019.

They were also were frequent visitors to Longford during 2019 as the multi-agency bureau targeted local organised crime gangs and their ill gotten gains.



Figures published in the Irish Independent indicate that there are currently twenty-five targets in the Longford Roscommon garda division under investigation and on CAB’s radar.

In neighbouring garda divisions there are 46 targets in Cavan-Monaghan and 16 in Westmeath.



As CAB targets counties nationwide, the Independent reports that this has resulted in a 40pc increase in targets.

The total number of targets jumped from 973 in 2018 to 1,352 this year. 45% of the targets are in Dublin, with 101 in Limerick city and county.