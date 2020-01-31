Inaugural Quest Sligo adventure race

South and West Sligo will be the place to be on Saturday, August 22 when adventure racers from all over the country descend on the Northwest as Sligo's newest adventure race Quest Sligo, the latest and most exciting event to be added to the Quest series of adventure races emerges onto the scene supported by the South and West Sligo Tourism Network.

Registration opens next Friday, February 7 for this brand-new, one-day, multi-discipline sporting event which will give participants the opportunity to experience the beauty and hidden gems of South and West Sligo. Temple House Lake, Ladies Brae, Ox Mountains and Coolaney are just some of the stunning locations that participants will traverse on the run, cycle and kayak sections of the event.

Available to people of all fitness levels and abilities, participants have the option of three scenic routes: 35km Challenge, 54km Sport or 73km Expert. As a general rule of thumb if you can run a 10km race you can sign up for a Quest Adventure Race. Whichever route is chosen participants are guaranteed an unforgettable experience with great comradery and adventure.

The finish line buzz at Quest events is legendary, participants will be welcomed across the line with food, drink, Japanese hot tubs, customised t-shirts and much more as well as plenty of other Quest participants ready to celebrate their great personal achievement.

Director of Quest Events, Oliver Kirwan said “We are really looking forward to bringing the series to the North West again. Our route design team have been working hard in the area over the past couple of months to map out the course. We engaged the help of participants from the Quest community and brought a group on a Discovery Day recently where they tested out the routes with us. The feedback was excellent and we are really looking forward to a great event. There will be a thrill and a challenge for everyone on the day regardless of ability. The great thing about these events is that they’re really accessible and we would encourage local people to take a look and see if it’s something they’d like to challenge themselves with.”

Quest Adventure Series are working with support from South and West Sligo Tourism Network to bring this high-profile event to the area. Paul Taylor, Chair said, “We look forward to welcoming adventure racers and spectators from all over the country to experience what our region has to offer. With an estimated 1200 adventure racers expected to attend, this event will bring a significant boost to the Sligo economy. We will be working closely with the team at Quest to promote and support this event in the coming months while our members will be offering an array of customised packages.”

Quest Sligo is part of Quest Adventure Series - their events encompass several one-day adventure races. Already well-established, events across Ireland in Killarney, Kenmare, Glendalough, Lough Derg and South Kerry attracted over 8,000 participants in 2019.

Quest Sligo opens for registration at 9.30am on Friday, February 7 with launch special and early bird rates available for a limited time only.

For more information visit https://www. questadventureseries.com/race/ quest-sligo/ or email annette@eliteevents.ie or call 0646635512.

For further details on visiting South and West Sligo, check out their website https:// southsligotourism.ie/