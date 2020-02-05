Eamon Scanlon insists Fianna Fáil are committed to supporting farmers

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, says he is committed to ensuring farmers have every opportunity to export their produce and receive a fair price for their cattle.

He commented, “Fianna Fáil remain fully behind our farming community. If elected to government we will defend CAP funding, ensure sustainable farm incomes and are committed to a suckler cow payment of €200.

Read Also: Sligo/Leitrim candidate profile: Sean Wynne (Independent)

“This pales into comparison of other parties, including Sinn Fein who have done nothing to protect farmers in Ireland. Their record in the European Parliament includes voting against trade deals, including voting against the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement and the EU Directive to prohibit unfair trading practices and strengthening the position of farmers in the food supply chain, and they opposed the EU-Singapore trade deal.

#SCANLONno1 #GE2020 #AnIrelandForAll #Sligo-#Leitrim-South #Donegal-North #Roscomon

By voting Eamon Scanlon number 1 on February 8th my only promise is that I will continue to work as hard as I have for our local community and constituency. pic.twitter.com/dBVoyCABqc — Eamon Scanlon TD (@EamonScanlonTD) January 27, 2020

“It is clear they are anti-trade, anti-export, and bad for farming,” said Deputy Scanlon.

Read Also: Green Party's Bláithín Gallagher insists family farms are the economic backbone of the North West