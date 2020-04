Mark Kelly has kindly allowed us to share his amazing footage of the moon - the images were taken over an hour on April 7 and have been sped up to fall into just 45 seconds of footage.

An hours worth of last nights full moon in 45 secs with the occasional bit of cloud cover / pass-by #moon #leitrim #fullmoon #PinkMoon pic.twitter.com/gTwkMmXBCm — Mark Kelly (@thewateredge) April 8, 2020