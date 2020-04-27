The latest figures for Covid-19 deaths have been released for Monday, April 27, 2020

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The latest figures have revealed that there have been an additional 18 deaths in Ireland over the last 24 hours from Covid-19.

1,102 people have now died from the virus since the outbreak began.

The figures, released this evening, April 27, have also revealed that a further 386 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 19,648.