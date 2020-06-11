New four wheel drive vehicles for Leitrim and Sligo Civil Defence

Civil Defence Units in Leitrim and Sligo will benefit from new four-wheel drive vehicles that will respond to emergencies and severe weather events.

The Minister with responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, has allocated 32 new Ford Ranger crewcabs as part of the Government’s ongoing investment into the Civil Defence service.

Sligo-Leitrim TD, Deputy Frank Feighan welcomed the news noting: “I am delighted that two of the vehicles will be allocated to the units in Sligo and Leitrim. Throughout our response to Covid-19, our Civil Defence and other volunteer agencies played a vital role in their respective communities.

“From transporting patients to hospitals, nursing homes and testing centres in Sligo and Leitrim to the collection of medications and medical equipment – we are rightly proud of our Civil Defence volunteers. I therefore welcome that the Government is continuing to invest resources in Civil Defence, in this instance through the provision of vehicles.

“These new vehicles will be an additional resource for those who give their time and work so hard in times of emergency.”