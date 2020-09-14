Many career opportunities for health data experts in the years to come

With Covid-19 expected to be part of our normal lives for years to come, now is the time to study the data associated with health and how it affects us and our economy, says IT Sligo lecturer and data analyst of Covid-19 statistics and trends Padraig McGourty.

Course materials for IT Sligo’s online BSc in Health and Medical Information Science are linked to real-world problems in the area of Healthcare delivery and students will learn how to manage and make informed decisions within health care.

IT Sligo lecturer Padraig McGourty, who is involved in the documenting of Covid-19 statistics and trends in the North West said:

“The collection of accurate data and the understanding of what this data means will be key to addressing the various situations that arise as a result of the spread of a virus. Good data and the correct understanding of it will lead to policymakers making good decisions to address these situations.

“Graduates from the online BSc in Health and Medical Information Science course at IT Sligo will also have the data analysis skills necessary to critically appraise areas of process inefficiency and develop alternative frameworks for enhancing outcomes.

“These skills are in high demand and will also be needed globally as the current Covid-19 pandemic will necessitate large-scale systems audit and framework development to combat future potential threats to Public Health.”

Places for this new course are still available and even if a student has not registered or applied through the CAO they can still be considered for entry to the Higher Certificate Level 6 aspect of the course by applying directly to IT Sligo (O'Gorman.Louise@itsligo.ie) before September 18.

If a person applies through Level 6 they will automatically have the opportunity to continue on to Level 7 and complete the BSc degree. The full-time online programme is available to any person who has completed their Leaving Cert, a QQI level 5 course with an ETB, or any mature students (aged over 23).

This full-time undergraduate programme in Health and Medical Information Science is delivered fully online, facilitating wider access to this exciting new programme.

The course will provide a strong grounding in all areas of healthcare systems delivery, management, audit and evaluation, governance and regulatory principles and students will be able to fully participate in group work and project work by means of innovative online supports.

IT Sligo has implemented this innovative model of learning – as part of the Higher Education for All initiative – to better facilitate equality of opportunity and access to higher education across Ireland. This course is supported by Family Carers Ireland, Disability Federation Ireland, Donegal ETB and Mayo Sligo Leitrim ETB and these organisations will provide advice on access and needs issues.

The primary focus of this online course is to offer a live college experience to those who are unable to attend campus for a variety of reasons, such as disability, being a full-time carer or a single parent, but the course is open to everyone.

Project Manager for the Centre for Online Learning, Louise O’Gorman said:

“IT Sligo is opening its doors to people who may not have considered a third level education because of barriers they face attending campus fulltime. Programme materials and classes will be delivered via IT Sligo’s Virtual Learning Environment with extra tutorials available, alongside support from IT Sligo’s ETB partners who will provide access to their facilities if needed.

“All lectures will be delivered live online via our virtual learning environment and students will be able to fully participate in group work and project work by means of innovative online supports. There is no requirement to attend campus, but students will still be able to avail of services on campus and library books can be posted out to students.”

Anyone interested in applying for the course, or discussing funding options can contact Louise O’Gorman at O'Gorman.Louise@itsligo.ie

Further information can be found at https://www.itsligo.ie/sg530