Lack of footpaths in Ballintogher village a danger for residents

Cathaoirleach of Sligo Drumcliffe, Cllr Thomas Walsh has called on Sligo County Council to address the lack of footpaths on the Dromahair side of Ballintogher village.

Improvements have been made to the village in recent years in terms of the provision of ramps, a pedestrian crossing, resurfacing and a footpath on the Ballygawley side.

"The lack of a footpath on the Dromahair side of the village makes it very dangerous for residents to access the village on foot. This would also be the main link from Ballintogher Community Hall to Athvelid," he said.

"I am calling on Sligo County Council to make an application for funding to the recently launched Active Travel Scheme. This scheme was launched in December 2020 to support the development of high-quality cycling and walking infrastructure.

"Local authorities have been advised to identify convenient and direct routes for active travel modes in our town and villages which should be accessible, age-friendly and maximise comfort to people of all ages and abilities.

"I am asking Sligo County Council to prioritise this piece of infrastructure to go forward to the scheme."