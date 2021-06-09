Two paddleboarders blown out to sea assisted back to shore by Bundoran RNLI

Two paddleboarders blown out to sea off Mermaid’s Cove in County Sligo yesterday evening were assisted back to safety by members of the Bundoran RNLI volunteer crew.

The 999 call was made to Malin Head Coast Guard just after 6pm who immediately paged the Bundoran RNLI volunteers.

At 6.11pm, the Bundoran Lifeboat “William Henry Liddington” set off for the scene with 4 crew on board and made their way to Mermaid’s Cove, arriving less than ten minutes later. The Sligo based Rescue 118 helicopter was also tasked.

On arrival two lifeboat crew assisted the two paddleboarders back to the shore who were then assessed by the on board casualty carer.

On return to the station helm Brian Gillespie said:

"We were glad to be able to bring the paddleboarders back to safety and the person on the shore called 999 when they did. We would always remind people that if they see anyone in trouble on the coast to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard and for paddleboarders to be mindful of offshore winds which can catch people out very easily."

