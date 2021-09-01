Bundoran Gardai investigating burnt out cars
Bundoran, gardai have appealed for information following the burning of two vehicles in the town during the early hours of Monday morning, August 30.
In the River Walk Estate at about 4.50am a blue Mercedes van with a Donegal registration and a Peugeot 206 car were burnt out.
The van contained a large number of tools which were destroyed in the blaze.
Anyone who say anything suspicious are asked to contact their local garda station with information.
