Man dies in Sligo Farm Incident

A man has died following a farm incident in Co. Sligo.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in which a man his 30s was injured at a Farm in Ballymote on Thursday last. He was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he later passed away.
The scene is currently preserved and the Health and Safety Authority have been notified with investigations are ongoing.
