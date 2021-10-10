Good news for Sligo's third level colleges

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD has announced €17.2m nationally in student supports and €5m to support students mental health and wellbeing.

Both IT Sligo and St Angela’s College in this region have been allocated €615,350 and €116,981 respectively under the scheme.

Local TD and Minister of State at the department of Health with responsibility for Public Health and Wellbeing, Frank Feighan has issued a statement warmly welcoming this generous allocation for the two Sligo based colleges.

“This additional funding was promised by Minister Harris when it was announced that students and lecturers were going back to the college campuses.

“I want to highlight in particular the two funds, the student assistance fund is in place for students who might be financially struggling and supports the purchase of items like books, rent, food, utility bills, essential travel and medical costs the second fund of €5m will allow for the contamination provision of, and enhancement of student counselling services and roll-out of innovative mental health and well being supports for students and staff training”

“In conclusion as Minister with responsibility for Wellbeing I particularly welcome that the €5m fund will assist in the recruitment of assistant psychologists, and student councillors and will concentrate on raising awareness around mental health and wellbeing services which we all know is extremely important” stated Minister Feighan.