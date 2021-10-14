Sligo University Hospital to light up pink and blue on Friday to mark Pregnancy and Infant Loss

Sligo University Hospital
Sligo University Hospital will be lighting up in pink and blue on Friday 15 October at 7pm to mark pregnancy and infant loss as part of an international event aimed at raising awareness of the issues affecting families who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or a baby.
Throughout Ireland and across the world, landmarks and buildings will be illuminated in pink and blue on 15 October as part of a continuous wave of light in honour of babies who have passed away due to ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death and sudden infant death.
Sligo University Hospital is joining this global wave of light in honour of parents who are grieving the loss of their baby.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.