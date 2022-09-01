Sligo University Hospital has third highest number of patients on trolleys in the State today

Sligo University Hospital
39 patients are currently on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) today, Thursday, September 1.
According to the Trolley Watch figures for Sligo 25 patients are on trolleys in the Emergency Department with 14 on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
This is the third highest figure in the State for patients on trolleys with only University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Limerick recording higher numbers of patients on trolleys.
In Cavan General Hospital just three patients are on trolleys, two in the Emergency Department and one elsewhere in the hospital.
(l-r) Seamus Dunbar, Nuala McNulty, John O'Hagan, Dorothee Kolle, Conor Maguire, Ciaran Rock and Joe Sheerin
