Five organised crime gangs operating in Sligo/Leitrim

Division Chief Superintendent, Aidan Glacken, said that gardai have identified five criminal gangs operating across Sligo/Leitrim.



He said that significant resources had been poured into operations targeting these gangs in particular tackling money laundering, the sale and supply of drugs, and intimidation.



“We have one person already charged with directing a criminal gang and they are now before the court. This is only the second time this (charge) has been brought in the country,” he noted.



He noted that a number of people have been charged in relation to money laundering adding that gardai are “in the process of dismantling the main targets of our drug strategy.



“Drugs will continue to be a primary focus of our operation,” he said.

“It's a continuous battle, it will continue to be,” he said.



Leitrim Superintendent, Chris Grogan, also emphasised his commitment to the fight against drugs stressing that gardai in the district and the wider division will continue to work as part of a multi-agency approach to tackling drug trafficking.



“It is a multi-agency approach and it is a long road," he said before urging anyone who “feels there is something out of place in your locality” to contact gardai.

“We need to know about it,” he said.