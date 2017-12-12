Manor Rangers move to joint fourth in table after 4-0 win

Ballisodare United caused a big surprise in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League with their encounter with League Leaders Strand Celtic.

Strand went ahead on five minutes through a bullet header from Matthew Conlan Oates and Lee Marshall doubled Strands lead 14 minutes later.

Ballisodare got one back when a speculative shot from Dermot McLoughlin wrong footed the Strand keeper on 31 minutes. Ballisodare drew level when Ruadhan Feeney latched onto a through ball and slotted under the on-rushing keeper. Both teams had spells of dominance in the second half but no more goals followed and it ended it a share of the spoils.

St John’s and Ballygawley Celtic played out a one all draw in an exciting encounter James Carroll firing Ballygawley Celtic into the lead on 13 minutes and Malachy Spratt levelling matters on the stroke of half time. Ballygawley Celtic had the opportunity on 68 minutes to take the lead and perhaps all three points when they were awarded a penalty but a great save from Conor McGovern earned a share of the points for St Johns.

Manor Rangers took all three points away to Calry Bohs two goals apiece for Niall Walsh and Seamus Ryder doing the damage and putting the Leitrim kingpins in joint fourth on the leaderboard.

Shock of the day in the Andrew Mullens Sligo Pallets Premier League was the defeat of League leaders Cartron United at home to Glenview Stars. Kevin Buckley putting Cartron ahead on twenty five minutes and Keith Carty equalised for Stars five minutes before the break.

The second half was nip and tuck all the way but it was Stars who struck the decisive goal three minutes from time when Aaron Kelly blasted home a glorious winner for a very impressive Glenview Stars.

Afternoon kick seen Gurteen Celtic entertain Coolaney United at the Astro Ten minutes into the first half and Joe Kilcullen hammered home the only goal of the game putting Coolaney United into eight place on the leaderboard.

Next weekend in the Connacht Cup Ballygawley Celtic will play Mayo side Manulla on the Astro at the Institute of Technology Ballinode Sligo KO 2pm