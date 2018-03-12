Soccer

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures

Leitrim Sport

Leitrim Sport

sports@leitrimobserver.ie

Monday March 12

U18 Cup: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 7.30

Girls U14: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.00; Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.30

Wednesday March 14

U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Yeats United

U12: Group A: Strand Celtic v Merville United 6.45; Division 1: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 8.00

Thursday March 15

U16: Group A: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.30

Friday March 16

Girls U18 Cup Final: Yeats United v Strand Celtic 7.30

Monday March 19

U18 Cup: Ballisodare United v Benbulben 11.00

Girls U18 Shield Final: Dromore Villa v Calry Bohs 1.00

U17: Coolaney United v Strand Celtic 3.00

Girls U16: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 11.00; Yeats United v Dromore Villa 12.30

U15: Group A: Arrow Harps v Merville United 11.00; Division 1: Ballisodare United v Valley Rovers 9.30; Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 11.00

Connacht Cup U14: Westport v Boyle Celtic 2.00

U14: Group A: Manor Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 12.30 Showgrounds astro

Subway U13 Boys: Sligo Leitrim v Inishowen 2.30 Showgrounds astro

U13: Division 1: Yeats United v Benbulben 11.00

Connacht Shield U12: Dunmore Town v Ballisodare United; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Kinvara Utd; Salthill v Boyle Celtic (2.00)

Girls U12: Merville United v Calry Bohs 10.00; Ballisodare United v Yeats United 11.30

Wednesday March 21

U18 Cup: Benbulben v Arrow Harps 7.00

Friday March 23

U15: Group A: Manor Rangers v Merville United 7.30 Cleveragh Astro

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd 3-3 Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Manor Rangers 3-1 Strand Celtic; Aughanagh Celtic 1-0 Arrow Harps

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd 1-2 Glenview Stars; Gurteen Celtic 3-1 Benbulben; Coolaney Utd 3-4 Dromore Villa; Cliffoney Celtic 2-3 MCR

TP Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Final: Castlebar Celtic 4-1 Merville Utd; Renmore 5-6 Carbury

TP Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Final: Real Tubber 2-1 West Coast Utd