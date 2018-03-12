Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures
Monday March 12
U18 Cup: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 7.30
Girls U14: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.00; Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.30
Wednesday March 14
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Yeats United
U12: Group A: Strand Celtic v Merville United 6.45; Division 1: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 8.00
Thursday March 15
U16: Group A: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.30
Friday March 16
Girls U18 Cup Final: Yeats United v Strand Celtic 7.30
Monday March 19
U18 Cup: Ballisodare United v Benbulben 11.00
Girls U18 Shield Final: Dromore Villa v Calry Bohs 1.00
U17: Coolaney United v Strand Celtic 3.00
Girls U16: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 11.00; Yeats United v Dromore Villa 12.30
U15: Group A: Arrow Harps v Merville United 11.00; Division 1: Ballisodare United v Valley Rovers 9.30; Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 11.00
Connacht Cup U14: Westport v Boyle Celtic 2.00
U14: Group A: Manor Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 12.30 Showgrounds astro
Subway U13 Boys: Sligo Leitrim v Inishowen 2.30 Showgrounds astro
U13: Division 1: Yeats United v Benbulben 11.00
Connacht Shield U12: Dunmore Town v Ballisodare United; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Kinvara Utd; Salthill v Boyle Celtic (2.00)
Girls U12: Merville United v Calry Bohs 10.00; Ballisodare United v Yeats United 11.30
Wednesday March 21
U18 Cup: Benbulben v Arrow Harps 7.00
Friday March 23
U15: Group A: Manor Rangers v Merville United 7.30 Cleveragh Astro
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd 3-3 Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Manor Rangers 3-1 Strand Celtic; Aughanagh Celtic 1-0 Arrow Harps
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd 1-2 Glenview Stars; Gurteen Celtic 3-1 Benbulben; Coolaney Utd 3-4 Dromore Villa; Cliffoney Celtic 2-3 MCR
TP Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Final: Castlebar Celtic 4-1 Merville Utd; Renmore 5-6 Carbury
TP Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Final: Real Tubber 2-1 West Coast Utd
