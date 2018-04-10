Sligo Rovers confirm departure of former club captain Craig Roddan

Sligo Rovers have confirmed this afternoon that Craig Roddan has left the club by mutual consent.

Roddan, who captained the club under previous manager Dave Robertson signed for the Bit O'Red ahead of the 2016 season.

His debut season proved to be a frustrating one for the Liverpudlian as Rovers fought against relegation.

His second season also brought its challenging moments as he lost both the captaincy and his place in the team when Robertson was replaced by Gerard Lyttle midway through last year.

Despite his difficulties Roddan regained his place and was heavily involved as Rovers secured their Premier Division status, including a man of the match performance when the Bit O'Red registered their first away league win of the year in Turner's Cross against Cork City last August.

Sligo Rovers' Craig Roddan picks up his man-of-the-match award after his side claimed a crucial 1-0 win over Cork City. #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/K8G2po4LLo — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 18, 2017

Roddan has featured sporadically this season as disappointing results have meant Gerard Lyttle has shuffled his pack whenever possible as he attempts to discover his best eleven. He played no part in last weekend's defeat to Derry City.

The news that Roddan, who progressed through the Liverpool academy alongside current Rovers forward Adam Morgan, was confirmed by Sligo Rovers this afternoon.

Sligo Rovers wish to confirm that midfielder Craig Roddan has departed the #bitored by mutual consent.



We thank Craig for his service for over two seasons with the club and wish him well in the future. pic.twitter.com/mKum6Widbx April 10, 2018

