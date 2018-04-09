Sligo Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle expresses anger after Derry defeat

Sligo Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle has reacted angrily to last Saturday night's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derry City in The Showgrounds.

Rovers' player of the month for March, David Cawley, was an imposing figure in the heart of midfield but his team mates were well below the standard required as the Bit O'Red slumped to a fifth home defeat in six games.

Rory Patterson opened the scoring for the Candystripes when his free kick from the edge of the box deflected off the Rovers wall and flew past Micheal Schlingermann.

The visitors made sure of the points with 16 minutes remaining when Ronan Hale's shot squirmed past Schlingermann.

The manner in which the home support made their way for the exits when the second goal arrived illustrated how feeble the home side's second half challenge had been.

Speaking after the game Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle said, "I'm angry, disappointed, frustrated. Derry showed more heart, more desire and they'll not have an easier night. It's unacceptable.

"I hope the players feel it and I think they will. This week we have to get back at it and prepare for a massive game against Limerick.

"I've said to the boys that there's no point having ability if they don't have a passion or desire to win games.

"I know we have good players, I believe we can get out of this slump. We are letting our supporters down with the performances and we have to turn that around."

