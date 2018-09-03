Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Friday September 7
U17: Real Tubber v Valley Rovers 7.00
Saturday September 8
SFAI Skechers Cup U12: Ballisodare B v Moyne Villa; Merville United v Maree Oranmore; Arrow Harps v Cregmore; Gurteen Celtic v Ballinasloe Town; Westport v Benbulben; Ballymoe v Manor Rangers (all 2.00); Strand Celtic v St John’s Athletic 2.30
SFAI Skechers Cup U14: Merville United v moore utd
SFAI Skechers Cup U16: Merville United v Renmore; Castlebar Celtic v Strand Celtic; Mervue v Arrow Harps; Moyne v Manor Rangers (all 2.00)
Girls U14: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town; Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United; Benbulben v Boyle Celtic; Gurteen Celtic v Real Tubber 4.00; Arrow Harps v Yeats United 4.00; Manor Rangers v Strand White 5.00
U12: Group A: Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Group B: Valley Rovers v Merville United 2.00; Carrick Town v Coolaney United 12.30; Calry Bohs v Kilglass/Inishcrone 2.00; Ballisodare United v St John’s 12.30; Group C: Dromore Villa v Strand Celtic 10.00; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Blue 11.30; Boyle Celtic v St John’s 12.30; Yeats United v Carrick Green 1.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Real Tubber 11.00
U14: Group A: Real Tubber v Arrow Harps 12.30; Manor Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 3.30; Division 1: Benbulben v St John’s 10.00; Calry Bohs v Strand Celtic 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Merville United 12.30; Boyle Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00; Carrick Town v Yeats United 2.00
U16: Group A: St Johns v Benbulben 12.00; Division 1: Ballymote Celtic v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Real Tubber 5.00
U18: Real Tubber v Benbulben 11.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Boyle Celtic 3.00; Ballisodare United v Strand Celtic 4.00
Sunday September 9
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Aughanagh Celtic v Carbury; Ballisodare United v Glenview Stars; Manor Rangers v Ballymote Celtic; MCR v Merville Utd (all 11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Arrow Harps v St John’s; Gurteen Celtic v Chaffpool United; Cliffoney Celtic v Coolaney United; Benbulben v Riverstown Masters; Tireragh v Real Tubber (all 11.00)
SFAI Skechers Cup U14: Newtown v Ballisodare United 2.00
SFAI Skechers Cup U16: Stonepark v Ballisodare United 2.00
Tuesday September 11
Connacht Cup U12: Merville United v Calry Bohs 6.30
U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 7.00
Wednesday September 12
U16: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Strand Celtic 7.00
Friday September 14
U16: Group A: Valley Rovers v St John’s 7.00
RESULTS
Summa Sports Connacht Cup Final: Athenry 1-2 Carbury
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Ballymote Celtic 3–0 Calry Bohs; Merville Utd 4-1 Aughanagh Celtic; Ballisodare United 4-5 Manor Rangers
Sligo Pallets Premier League: St John’s 1-4 Tireragh; Chaffpool United 3-5 Cliffoney Celtic; Benbulben 0-0 Gurteen Celtic; Real Tubber 0-3 Cartron Utd; NFC Academy 0-3 Riverstown Masters; Arrow Harps 3-1 Coolaney United
U16: Division 1: Boyle Celtic 0-0 Strand Celtic
U12: Group C: Strand Celtic 1-1 Yeats United; Dromore Villa 0-3 St John’s
U14: Group A: Real Tubber 1-3 Merville United
U13: Group A: Arrow Harps 6-2 Ballisodare United; Valley Rovers 2-2 Ballymote Celtic; Carrick Town 1-0 Strand Celtic; Boyle Celtic 4-1 Yeats United; Division 1: Ballisodare United 1-4 St John’s; Coolaney United 5-4 Ballygawley Celtic; Gurteen Celtic 0-4 Merville United; Real Tubber 0-3 Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic 0-3 Benbulben; Dromore Villa 2-1 Strand Celtic; Carrick Town 2-6 Manor Rangers
U15: Division 1: Arrow Harps 3-0 Benbulben; Dromore Villa 4-2 St John’s; Yeats United 2-5 Boyle Celtic; Group A: Merville United 3-1 Ballisodare United; Manor Rangers 0-0 Real Tubber
U17: Benbulben 4-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Merville United 2-0 St John’s; Arrow Harps 3-1 Strand Celtic
Girls U16: Ballisodare United 1-4 Ballymote Celtic; Real Tubber 6-2 Benbulben; Calry Bohs 3-0 Boyle Celtic
