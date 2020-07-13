Bye for Sligo Rovers as Longford Town face away trip to Cork City in FAI Cup

Sligo Rovers have been handed a bye in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup but Longford Town face a difficult trip to Cork City in the first round of the prestigious competition.

In the draw made on Monday, 13 clubs, including Sligo Rovers, got byes with just three first round ties as only 19 teams from the League of Ireland Premier Division and First Division are taking part in the shortened competition this year.

In the first round, Longford Town travel to Cork City, Donegal's Finn Harps have been drawn at home St Patrick’s Athletic while holders Dundalk will be at home to Waterford in round one.