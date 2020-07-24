Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Action from manor Rangers 1-1 draw with Carbury FC Picture: Willie Donnellan
SUNDAY JULY 26
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers v MCR; Glenview Stars v Strand Celtic; Merville Utd v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)
CFA TP Brennan Cup: Salthill Devon v Catron Utd; Carbury v Manulla (2.00)
CFA TP Brennan Shield: Calry Bohs v NUIG; Real Tubber v Corrib Celtic B; Ballymote Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic (2.00)
WEDNESDAY JULY 29
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Ballisodare Utd; Strand Celtic v St John’s; MCR v Manor Rangers (7.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic v Chaffpool Utd 7.00
Glasshouse Cup Semi-Final: Cartron Utd v Carbury
SUNDAY AUGUST 2
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Ballisodare Utd; MCR v Glenview Stars; Cartron Utd v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Aughanagh Celtic; St Johns v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic v Coolaney Utd 11.00
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Cartron Utd; Ballisodare Utd v MCR; Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Merville Utd (7.00)
SUNDAY AUGUST 9
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Manor Rangers; Aughanagh Celtic v Catron Utd; Ballisodare Utd v Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic v MCR (11.00)
Cleary Landscape & Pitch Maintenance Cup Final: Coolaney Utd v Ballymote Celtic in Ray Mac Sharry Park 3.00
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Glenview Stars v Carbury; Cartron Utd v Ballisodare Utd; MCR v Cliffoney Celtic (7.00)
SUNDAY AUGUST 16
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Merville Utd; St John’s v Cliffoney Celtic 11.00
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 19
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Carbury; Glenview Stars v MCR 7.00
SUNDAY AUGUST 23
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v Glenview Stars 7.00
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars 1-7 Cartron Utd; Cliffoney Celtic 3-4 Strand Celtic; Merville Utd 2-3 St John’s; Aughanagh Celtic 2-2 Ballisodare Utd; Manor Rangers 1-1 Carbury; Merville Utd 0-3 Strand Celtic; St John’s 3-1 Glenview Stars; MCR 5-1 Aughanagh Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic 3-3 Real Tubber
Cleary Landscapes Cup: Quarter Final: Arrow Harps 1-1 Calry Bohs; Semi-FinalS: Coolaney Utd 5-4 Arrow Harps; Ballymote Celtic 4-2 Chaffpool Utd
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Quarter-Final: Carbury 7-1 Cliffoney Celtic; Semi-Final: Ballisodare Utd 1-2 Manor Rangers (7.00)
