Manor Rangers see tie called off as two Sligo soccer clubs report two Covid related incidents

Manorhamilton Rangers' Sligo Southern Hotel Super League clash on Sunday has been called off after Sligo Leitrim & District League announced that two games were being postponed due to Covid-19 related concerns.

Just after 6 pm on Saturday, Sligo Leitrim & District League issued a notice that the clash of Real Tubber and Manorhamilton Rangers was called off after they were informed by Real Tubber officials that two of their players had been in close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

In the statement, SLDSL said "The league have just been made aware by the Covid Officer of Real Tubber that two of players have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19. As the Health & Safety of our players, Match Officials and affiliate’s is of paramount importance the fixture scheduled for tomorrow Real Tubber v Manor Rangers is postponed.

"All players/persons who have been in contact with the individual are now to self-isolating and getting tested immediately. Once testing is complete the SLDSL will make decision on next fixture(s) for Real Tubber. Many thanks to Gerard Henry, Covid Officer of Real Tubber, for acting so promptly and efficiently on this matter we wish all a quick and full recovery while thanking everyone for their understanding and support in these very difficult times."

Earlier on Saturday, SLDSL officials had called off the Sligo Pallets Premier League clash of Chaffpool United and Kilglass Enniscrone Utd after they were informed that a member of the Chaffpool United team has tested positive for Covid-19.

In their statement, they said "The league have just been made aware of a Chaffpool United Player Testing Positive for Covid-19. As the Health & Safety of our players, match officials and affiliates is of paramount importance the fixture scheduled for tomorrow Chaffpool Utd v Kilglass-Enniscrone United is postponed.

"All players/persons who have been in contact with the individual are now to self-isolating and getting tested immediately. Once testing is complete the SLDSL will make decision on next fixture(s) for Chaffpool United."