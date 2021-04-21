Three way tie at the top of SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic all share top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after the sixth series of games on Tuesday evening.

Rovers bagged a dramatic 95th minute winner from Danny Mandroiu as they beat Drogheda United 1-0. Sligo Rovers' great start to the season continued with a fine 3-1 away win over Bohemians while St. Patrick's Athletic beat Waterford 1-0. Finn Harps drew 0-0 with Longford Town. In the basement battle Derry City and Dundalk drew 1-1.

Sligo's third goal proved extremely important and it wiped out the one goal advantage that both Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's had on them. Both Rovers have scored nine goals and conceded five with St Patrick's just behind them with eight goals scored and three conceded.

Longford Town's 0-0 draw with Finn Harps saw the Donegal outfit lose a bit of ground to the top three but Longford will be happy with the point that moves them two clear of Dundalk and Waterford

Next weekend's round of games sees Finn Harps host St Patrick's Athletic, Sligo Rovers take on Derry City in another north west derby with Longford Town travelling to take on Waterford FC.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division results

Bohemians 1, Sligo Rovers 3

Derry City 1, Dundalk 1

Longford Town 0, Finn Harps 0

St. Patrick’s Athletic 1, Waterford 0

Drogheda United 0, Shamrock Rovers 1