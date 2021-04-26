Sligo Rovers suffer first defeat of the season as new boss provides Derry City with spark for first win

Sligo Rovers' unbeaten record in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division ended on Saturday night in The Showgrounds as basement club Derry City scored their first win of the campaign.

With newly appointed manager Ruaidhri Higgins in his first game in charge of the Candystripes, a Will Patching penalty proved the difference between the teams as the Bit O'Red lost ground with Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic at the top of the table.

Patching's penalty, early in the second half, gave Derry their first win of the season who remained bottom of the Premier Division after Waterford beat Longford 1-0 and Dundalk won the Louth derby against Drogheda Utd 2-1.

Sligo were left frustrated during the first half by a composed and discplined Derry City who controlled possession but the game exploded into life within five minutes of the restart in the second half when Derry were awarded a spot-kick.

Cameron McJannett spread a 60-yard pass across the pitch to Will Fitzgerald on the right, and his direct running won his team a free kick on the right of the Sligo penalty area. Patching’s delivery caused something of a scramble before David Parkhouse was wiped out from the side, and referee John McLoughlin immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

Patching stepped up to take the spot-kick and he casually sent the ball past Ed McGinty into the corner to fire Derry City the lead in a game for the first time this season.

Sligo could not break down Derry despite their efforts, and they only managed their first shot on target on 89 minutes when John Mahon’s weak effort was easily saved by Nathan Gartside.

SLIGO ROVERS: Edward McGinty, Colm Horgan, Robbie McCourt, Greg Bolger, Jordan Gibson (Darren Collins 79’), Niall Morahan (Lewis Banks 68’), John Mahon, David Cawley, Johnny Kenny (Ryan De Vries 79’), Garry Buckley, Romeo Parkes (Mark Byrne 68’).

DERRY CITY: Nathan Gartside, Ciaran Coll (Danny Lafferty 72’), Cameron McJannett, Eoin Toal, Ronan Boyce, Ciaron Harkin, Jack Malone (Joe Thomson 61’), Will Patching, Will Fitzgerald, James Akintunde, David Parkhouse (Brendan Barr 79’).

REFEREE: John McLoughlin.