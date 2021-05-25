Sligo Rovers go top of the table but Longford Town lose

Sligo Rovers are the new leaders of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Champions Shamrock Rovers, whose 33 match unbeaten league run ended last Friday, lost again on Monday evening, this time 1-0 at home to Sligo Rovers. Romeo Parks got what turned out to the winner in the 55th minute.

Sligo, who play Harps in Ballybofey on Friday, are now one point clear of Hoops at the summit.

Longford Town, however, suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Drogheda United who remain in fourth place with Longford just one point ahead of bottom club Waterford United with seven points.

St. Patrick's Athletic are third after a 2-2 draw with Derry City at the Brandywell. Ronan Boyle, who netted the winner for the Candystripes in Waterford last weekend, was on the scoresheet again for Derry.

Finn Harps collected all three points at the RSC as they came from behind to win 2-1 against basement side Waterford with Barry McNamee getting a penalty and Adam Foley bagging the winner.

Georgie Kelly was on song as he scored a hat-trick in Bohemians' 5-1 drubbing of Dundalk.

Updated SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table