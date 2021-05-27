Soccer Sligo Leitrim & District Leagues
Three Leitrim clubs to feature in new SIS Pitches Sligo Leitrim & District League Cup competition
Sligo Leitrim & District League have announced the fixtures for the new SIS Pitches league Cups with fixtures getting underway on Sunday, June 13.
All three Leitrim clubs - Manorhamilton Rangers, Carrick Town and Dromahair FC - will be in action on the first weekend with the competition divided into Super and Premier League divisions with a further divide into two groups of two.
The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals of the League Cups with the third and fourth place teams going into Shield Semi-Finals.
Manorhamilton Rangers open their campaign in Group 1 of the Premier League Cup with a visit to Aughanagh Celtic while Carrick Town make possibly the longest journey they could when they travel to take on Kilglass Enniscrone in Group 2 of the Super League Cup.
Dromahair FC will have a derby of sorts as they take on near neighbours Calry Bohs in Group 1 of the Super League Cup.
The new SIS Pitches sponsored competition was introduced to provide clubs with much needed football after a narrow majority of clubs in the Sligo Leitrim & District League voted to declare the 2020/2021 season null and void.
The full list of fixtures is as follows:
SUNDAY JUNE 13
SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Ballisodare Utd v Carbury; Arrow Harps v Cartron Utd
Group 2: Aughanagh Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers; Ballymote Celtic v Merville Utd; MCR v Strand Celtic
SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Glenview Stars v Gurteen Celtic; Dromahair v Calry Bohs
Group 2: Kilglass Enniscrone v Carrick Town; Coolaney Utd v St John’s
SUNDAY JUNE 20
SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Real Tubber v Ballisodare Utd; Carbury v Cartron Utd
Group 2: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballymote Celtic; Merville Utd v MCR; Strand Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic
SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Benbulben v Glenview Stars; Gurteen Celtic v Dromahair
Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic v Kilglass Enniscrone; Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd
SUNDAY JUNE 27
SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Real Tubber v Arrow Harps; Cartron Utd v Ballisodare Utd
Group 2: Strand Celtic v Merville Utd; Ballymote Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic; MCR v Manorhamilton Rangers
SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Benbulben v Calry Bohs; Dromahair v Glenview Stars
Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s; Coolaney Utd v Kilglass Enniscrone
SUNDAY JULY 4
SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Cartron Utd v Real Tubber; Carbury v Arrow Harps
Group 2: Aughanagh Celtic v MCR; Ballymote Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers v Merville Utd
SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Dromahair v Benbulben; Gurteen v Calry Bohs
Group 2: Coolaney Utd v Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town v St John’s
