Three Leitrim clubs to feature in new SIS Pitches Sligo Leitrim & District League Cup competition

Sligo Leitrim & District League have announced the fixtures for the new SIS Pitches league Cups with fixtures getting underway on Sunday, June 13.

All three Leitrim clubs - Manorhamilton Rangers, Carrick Town and Dromahair FC - will be in action on the first weekend with the competition divided into Super and Premier League divisions with a further divide into two groups of two.

The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals of the League Cups with the third and fourth place teams going into Shield Semi-Finals.

Manorhamilton Rangers open their campaign in Group 1 of the Premier League Cup with a visit to Aughanagh Celtic while Carrick Town make possibly the longest journey they could when they travel to take on Kilglass Enniscrone in Group 2 of the Super League Cup.

Dromahair FC will have a derby of sorts as they take on near neighbours Calry Bohs in Group 1 of the Super League Cup.

The new SIS Pitches sponsored competition was introduced to provide clubs with much needed football after a narrow majority of clubs in the Sligo Leitrim & District League voted to declare the 2020/2021 season null and void.

The full list of fixtures is as follows:

SUNDAY JUNE 13

SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Ballisodare Utd v Carbury; Arrow Harps v Cartron Utd

Group 2: Aughanagh Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers; Ballymote Celtic v Merville Utd; MCR v Strand Celtic

SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Glenview Stars v Gurteen Celtic; Dromahair v Calry Bohs

Group 2: Kilglass Enniscrone v Carrick Town; Coolaney Utd v St John’s

SUNDAY JUNE 20

SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Real Tubber v Ballisodare Utd; Carbury v Cartron Utd

Group 2: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballymote Celtic; Merville Utd v MCR; Strand Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic

SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Benbulben v Glenview Stars; Gurteen Celtic v Dromahair

Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic v Kilglass Enniscrone; Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd

SUNDAY JUNE 27

SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Real Tubber v Arrow Harps; Cartron Utd v Ballisodare Utd

Group 2: Strand Celtic v Merville Utd; Ballymote Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic; MCR v Manorhamilton Rangers

SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Benbulben v Calry Bohs; Dromahair v Glenview Stars

Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s; Coolaney Utd v Kilglass Enniscrone

SUNDAY JULY 4

SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Cartron Utd v Real Tubber; Carbury v Arrow Harps

Group 2: Aughanagh Celtic v MCR; Ballymote Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers v Merville Utd

SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Dromahair v Benbulben; Gurteen v Calry Bohs

Group 2: Coolaney Utd v Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town v St John’s